Israeli PM Netanyahu says heard of sexual violence at meeting with returned hostages
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-12-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 00:59 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had heard stories of sexual abuse at a meeting with hostages returned by Hamas during a recent pause in the fighting in Gaza.
"I heard, and you also heard, about sexual abuse and incidents of brutal rape like nothing else," he told a news conference.
