Schumer seeks to break Ukraine funding impasse with border offer to Republicans

U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he would try to break an impasse over additional congressional funding for Ukraine and Israel by offering Republicans the chance to add an amendment on border policy to the legislation.

"I will offer the Republicans the first amendment, if we move forward, on border, on immigration, and they can put whatever they want," Schumer told reporters.

