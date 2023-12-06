Left Menu

G7 leaders to hold virtual meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

They will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and artificial intelligence, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at press conference. The White House earlier announced the meeting, which will be closed to the media, will be held at 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).

