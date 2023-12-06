G7 leaders to hold virtual meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 07:54 IST
Leaders of the Group of Seven countries will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.
They will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and artificial intelligence, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at press conference. The White House earlier announced the meeting, which will be closed to the media, will be held at 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Ukraine
- Volodomyr Zelenskiy
- The White House
- Hirokazu Matsuno
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian troops focusing on Bakhmut in the east
Japanese whisky turns 100 as craft distilleries transform industry
Japan's envoy confers Foreign Minister's Commendation 2023 to Dr Alka Kumar
Japan "directly approaching" Houthi rebels who hijacked cargo ship in Red Sea
North Korea tells Japan it plans to launch satellite in the coming days