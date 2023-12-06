Left Menu

Speaker expunges controversial remarks of DMK MP

Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across, he posted on X.Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by his remarks.Gaumutra cow urine is not just urine.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expunged the remarks made by a DMK MP in the House to describe Hindi heartland states.

DNV Senthil Kumar had on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP.

He later apologised for his remarks.

''Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across,'' he posted on X.

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by his remarks.

''Gaumutra (cow urine) is not just urine. People revere the cow as holy and cow urine has medicinal use,'' the BJP leader said.

