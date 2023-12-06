Left Menu

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

The AAP dispensation has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Boards records by the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG, amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, government sources said on Wednesday.The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:34 IST
Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP dispensation has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, government sources said on Wednesday.

The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said. ''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed for an audit of DJB,'' a source said. The BJP and AAP have been sparring over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board since last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023