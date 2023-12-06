Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:27 IST
Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Telangana CM's swearing in ceremony
Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

''Probably,'' Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament to questions on whether she would travel to Hyderabad for Reddy's swearing in ceremony.

On Tuesday, Congress named Reddy as the next chief minister of Telangana, where the grand old party defeated K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi and other senior leaders in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

