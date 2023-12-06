ZPM leader Lalduhoma to take oath as Mizoram CM on Friday

Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma will take oath as the Mizoram chief minister on Friday, Raj Bhavan sources said. Lalduhoma called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday to stake a claim to form the government. ''Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the chief minister on Friday at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 11 am,'' the sources said. ZPM emerged victorious in the assembly polls on Monday, bagging 27 of the total 40 seats.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with the newly elected party candidates on Tuesday evening and discussed about formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios, a party leader said.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats.

The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

