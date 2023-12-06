Left Menu

Govt seeks nod from Lok Sabha for net additional spending of Rs 58,378 crore this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:14 IST
Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government on Wednesday sought Lok Sabha nod for a net additional spending of Rs 58,378 crore in the current fiscal.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the lower house of the parliament by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The supplementary demands for grants include gross additional spending of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of Rs 70,968 crore.

The proposal involves the net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 58,378.21 crore, said the document tabled in Lok Sabha.

The additional spending includes an expenditure of Rs 13,351 crore towards fertiliser subsidy.

