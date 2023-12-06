Law Minister Meghwal accuses INDIA parties of trying to divide country

Left Menu

Law Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday accused INDIA parties of trying to divide the country on north-south lines, and asserted that the opposition will fail in its attempts.Meghwal said DMK MP D N V Senthil Kumar on Tuesday described the states BJP won as gau mutra cow urine states. The BJP has won assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while Congress got Telangana.The minister said when an apology was sought from DMK floor leader T R Baalu in the Lok Sabha, he refused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:28 IST
On Wednesday, Law Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal accused INDIA parties of trying to divide the country on north-south lines and asserted that the opposition will fail in its attempts.

Meghwal said DMK MP D N V Senthil Kumar on Tuesday ''described the states BJP won as 'gau mutra' (cow urine) states.'' The BJP has won assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while the Congress got Telangana.

The minister said when an apology was sought from DMK floor leader T R Baalu in the Lok Sabha, he refused. He claimed leaders from the Congress, NCP, and other INDIA parties stood up in his support in the House.

''We want to ask whether they want to divide India. A senior Congress leader says he likes South India. Is it because you lost Amethi that you do not like North India,'' Meghwal said while addressing a press conference inside the Parliament House complex.

He said INDIA alliance parties will fail in their alleged attempts to divide India on north-south lines. ''The country is one and will remain one. If they do not apologise, we feel Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray, M K Stalin Kerala chief minister, Karnataka chief minister are with them,'' he said.

Kumar had on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP.

