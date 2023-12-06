"100 day work plan will be announced for development", says Mizoram's next CM Lalduhoma

Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma who is slated to be the next Chief Minister of Mizoram has said that 100 days work plan for the development of the state will be announced immediately after the swearing-in ceremony gets over. Replying to a question about the Deputy CM in the new government and induction of women's legislature in his government, Lalduhoma said that it has not been decided yet.

"ZPM has a different system. We have our own party constitution under which I have no responsibility or authority to appoint ministers. It has to be jointly done by the elder's council for which we have a meeting tonight. We will finalize tonight," Lalduhoma told ANI. By expressing his gratitude to the people of Mizoram for giving the mandate in favour of ZPM, Lalduhom said "We thank all the people of Mizoram. I appeal to them to have a high hope for the future."

Former IPS officer and the leader of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Lalduhoma will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram on December 8. He also said that a 100-day work plan for the development of Mizoram will be announced immediately after the swearing-in is over.

"I am going to have a press meeting regarding this. Farmers development initiatives will also be announced on that day," Lalduhoma said. Lalduhoma on Wednesday met the Mizoram Governor at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl and stake claim to form the government.

Further speaking on Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, Lalduhoma again said that they all are Indian citizens and there is no difference. "Yesterday, I talked to the Home Minister, I will go to Delhi and meet him and discuss the issue. They are all Indian citizens. There is no difference. Home Minister has assured of full cooperation," he said.

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4. On Tuesday the ZPM conducted a special worship service to mark their victoru. ZPM newly elected MLA, Baryl Vanneihsangi, who was also present at the venue for the worship service, while speaking to ANI, credited all the women of the community for her victory. I dedicate this win to every woman in our society and community," she said.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state. (ANI)

