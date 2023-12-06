Ten BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament
- Country:
- India
Ten of the 12 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies in the recent elections resigned from Parliament on Wednesday, and the two others will also quit.
The 10 who put in their papers include nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, and the one Rajya Sabha member, officials said.
Two other MPs, Union minister Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will also be resigning from the Lok Sabha, sources said.
The move is part of the party leadership's process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Other MPs who quit included Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rakesh Singh.
