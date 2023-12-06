Left Menu

17 of Chhattisgarh’s newly elected 90 MLAs face criminal cases

As many as 17 of the 90 MLAs in the newly elected Chhattisgarh assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, with six facing serious charges like voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.The BJP swept the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, winning 54 seats.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:48 IST
17 of Chhattisgarh’s newly elected 90 MLAs face criminal cases
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 17 of the 90 MLAs in the newly elected Chhattisgarh assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, with six facing serious charges like voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The BJP swept the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, winning 54 seats. The Congress, which had won 68 seats in 2018 in the state, was reduced to 35 seats, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) managed to win in one constituency.

Late chief minister Ajit Jogi founded Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), and Bahujan Samaj Party failed to open their accounts this time.

As per a report by non-profits Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 90 newly elected MLAs, 17 (about 19 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their poll affidavits.

Of them, six (7 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said.

Twelve (22 per cent) of BJP's 54 MLAs and five (14 per cent) of Congress' 35 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Similarly, the BJP has four (7 per cent) MLAs and the Congress has two (6 per cent) legislators who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

As per the report, outgoing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Patan seat), Devendra Yadav (Bhilai Nagar) and Atal Shrivastav (Kota) are among the Congress winners who face criminal cases.

Similarly, former ministers Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West) and Dayaldas Baghel (Navagarh), Shakuntala Singh Portey (Pratappur), Uddheshwari Paikra (Samri), OP Choudhary (Raigarh) Vijay Sharma (Kawardha seat), Vinayak Goyal (Chitrakot-ST) and Asharam Netam (Kanker-ST) are among the newly elected MLAs from BJP who face criminal cases as per the report. In 2018, the report said, 24 (27 per cent) of the 90 elected MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, with 13 (14 per cent) facing serious charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023