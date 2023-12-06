'Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM pay homage to B R Ambedkar on his death'

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.The Governor said Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was a social reformer.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:34 IST
The Governor said Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was a social reformer. ''He was an eminent jurist who was one of the driving forces of modern India. He will always be remembered for championing the cause of social justice to empower the underprivileged, marginalised and downtrodden,'' said Nazeer in a statement shared by the Raj Bhavan. Nazeer, a former Supreme Court Judge, said Ambedkar's ideals would continue to inspire future generations. Reddy credited Ambedkar with giving the Constitution and also guidelines on how to rule and said his (Ambedkar's) services for the upliftment of the downtrodden people were matchless. ''Walking in that great man's footsteps, our government is always striving for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. My tributes to Babasaheb on his death anniversary,'' said Reddy in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

