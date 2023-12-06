KC Venugopal congratulates Revanth Reddy for Congress' performance in Telangana

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal met the Telangana CM-designate and state party chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday and congratulated him on the party's performance in the state. "Met the first INC CM-designate of Telangana, the dynamic Sh. @revanth_anumula (Revanth Reddy), and congratulated him for the party's stupendous performance in the assembly elections," Venugopal posted on X.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Venugopal announced that Revanth Reddy would be the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Telangana. Venugopal added that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 7.

"The Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7," Venugopal said. Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the leaders of the Congress party for their unwavering support and acknowledged the steadfast support of the Congress soldiers, who remained resolute and stood by him through every challenge and triumph.

"I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to the honourable AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mother of Telangana, our beloved Sonia Amma, ever-inspiring leader Rahul Gandhi ji, charismatic Priyanka Gandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal ji, deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, Incharge General Secretary-Telangana Manikrao Thakare ji, and last but not least, our Congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin," Revanth Reddy posted on X. Revanth Reddy, seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was the face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign.

Reddy is an MP in the Lok Sabha from INC, representing Malkajgiri Constituency. Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections. He left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017.

In June 2021, he was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven. (ANI)

