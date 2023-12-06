BJP MP says illegal Bangladeshi immigrants changing demography in Jharkhand, Bihar, WB; demands NRC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Wednesday claimed the demography in many parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal was changing because of a rise in infiltrations by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and demanded the Centre implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in these states.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda said, ''I am raising this issue for the 100th time in 15 years as MP.'' ''We talk about Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes. My state Jharkhand was separated from Bihar as a tribal majority state. In 1951, the population of tribals was 36 per cent in Jharkhand. Today it is only 24 per cent.

He claimed that in Jharkhand the tribal population has gone down. ''The result is such that there is delimitation in the whole country but Jharkhand is a state where delimitation could not be done in 2008 because it will reduce one tribal seat in Lok Sabha and three tribal seats in the assembly,'' Dubey said.

''Today the situation is that Bangladeshi infiltrators come and marry tribals. The Muslim population, especially in districts like Godda, Pakur, Sahibganj, Deoghar, and Jamtara, is increasing. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue,'' he said. The BJP MP claimed that a similar situation was being witnessed in neighbouring Bihar and West Bengal.

''When Mamata Banerjee was MP she had said the demography of Bengal was changing because of Bangladeshis. Since she became chief minister, Malda, Murshidabad and Kaliachak, is full of Bangladeshi infiltrators. Same is the situation in Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Bhagalpur (of Bihar). Demography is changing because of Bangladeshis,'' he said.

''The Government of India should bring the NRC and send away all Bangladesh infiltrators,'' the MP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)