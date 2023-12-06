Russian Fed Council to vote Thurs on March 17 date for presidential election - lawmaker

Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, will vote on Thursday on a proposal to hold the next presidential election on March 17, the head of the houses's committee on constitutional legislation said on Wednesday.

"The issue will be submitted to the next plenary session of the Federation Council on Dec. 7, 2023," Andrei Klishas said in his Telegram channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)