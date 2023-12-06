Left Menu

Russian Fed Council to vote Thurs on March 17 date for presidential election - lawmaker

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:51 IST
Russian Fed Council to vote Thurs on March 17 date for presidential election - lawmaker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, will vote on Thursday on a proposal to hold the next presidential election on March 17, the head of the houses's committee on constitutional legislation said on Wednesday.

"The issue will be submitted to the next plenary session of the Federation Council on Dec. 7, 2023," Andrei Klishas said in his Telegram channel.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023