Left Menu

BJP makes false promises before elections: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday lashed out at BJP calling it the biggest pickpocket in the country and for bluffing voters before elections.Talking to reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for north Bengal, she said central agencies repeatedly visit the state to get political food for the saffron party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:04 IST
BJP makes false promises before elections: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday lashed out at BJP calling it the ''biggest pickpocket'' in the country and for bluffing voters before elections.

Talking to reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for north Bengal, she said central agencies repeatedly visit the state to get ''political food'' for the saffron party. ''They (BJP) are the biggest pickpockets in the country and people have suffered the most due to this. Their promises to transfer Rs 15 lakh to each person's account, then demonetisation, and then the sudden stop to free ration during the pandemic. They bluff people making false promises before the elections,'' Banerjee said.

''We (TMC) are unlike them,'' she asserted.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh getting funds even after the deletion of a large number of fake job cards, Banerjee wondered why the Centre was not disbursing dues for 100 days' work scheme to West Bengal.

On Giriraj Singh's advice to her to meet Narendra Modi to get the dues of West Bengal, the chief minister said that she has already met the prime minister thrice and has sought time for another appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023