Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge

Telanganas chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:23 IST
The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, ''Congratulations to Telangana's CM designate Revanth Reddy. Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar.'' On his WhatsApp channel, Kharge said, ''The Congress party and all its leaders shall collectively work towards ensuring a Prajala Telangana. Our solemn affirmation of six guarantees to Telangana is firm and resolute.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

