Mayawati slams Centre for inflation, says 81 crore dependent on free foodgrains from govt

BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday said neither the freedom fighters nor the architect of the Indian Constitution Bhimrao Ambedkar could have thought that more than 81 crore poor people of the country would be dependent on free foodgrains from the government as she slammed the Centre for rising prices.

The BSP supremo said it appears from the recent election results that even if the oppressed and neglected people are not happy with their miserable and deplorable life , they are yet not able to show enough courage to register their protest and make meaningful efforts to elect a good government for the welfare of the country. ''The recent assembly election results of four states also strengthen the fact that the atmosphere at the time of elections is different but the results of the elections are completely different.This is a new issue on which public concern is necessary,'' she said.

The BSP won two seats in Rajasthan but drew a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in the recent assembly elections.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, she said the condition of the poor, labourers, farmers, small businessmen, and the middle class could have been improved considerably had the Constitution been implemented in the right manner.

''Immense reverence to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the messiah of the poor, labourers, Dalits, tribals and backward classes of the 140-crore strong India and the architect of the country's humanitarian and egalitarian constitution, on his death anniversary,'' Mayawati said in a post on X.

On the occasion, she, however, took potshots at the Union government, saying neither the freedom fighters nor Ambedkar could have thought of the plight of more than 81 crore poor people of the country dependent on government ration to feed themselves. ''This situation is very sad.'' ''Due to lack of livelihood in the country and the onslaught of inflation, the poor, labourers, small businessmen, farmers and middle class are in distress. Expenditure has overshot income. But their condition could have been improved considerably with the right implementation of the Constitution,'' the BSP chief said.

Last month, the central government extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme to provide 5 kilogram of free foodgrains per month to 81.35 crore poor for another five years.

The PMGKAY was introduced in 2020 as a relief measure for the poor during the Covid pandemic. Under this, 5 kg of free food grains are being provided to every beneficiary each month in addition to 5 kg of subsidised foodgrain under the National Food Security Act.

In a release issued by the party later, the BSP president said it was a matter of real concern whether India can dream of becoming a developed country, according to the the government's claims, only on the strength of about 100 crore poor, labourers, uneducated and people left behind due to the wrong policies of the government.

It is very important to exert power, otherwise narrow, casteist and communal elements will succeed in keeping power away from its rightful people, as has been clearly seen in the recent general elections to some legislative assemblies, she said.

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's effort was to achieve long-term real development and uplift by giving the master key to the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, women and other working class people of the country and the power on the strength of their unity and votes, which is an incomplete goal and for which parties like Congress and BJP cannot be trusted at all, the BSP president added.

