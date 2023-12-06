Sena (UBT) seems enthusiastic to be part of INDIA bloc, how would Bal Thackeray have felt: Shirsat

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Wednesday said the leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) appear enthusiastic to be part of the opposition INDIA grouping, and wondered how party founder late Bal Thackeray would have felt about it if he was alive.

His statement comes a day after a meeting of the top leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc, called by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, was deferred to the third week of December after some of the members expressed their inability to attend it due to their preoccupations. The meeting was scheduled to take place in Delhi on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference here, Shirsat criticised the Sena (UBT) leaders over the cancellation of the INDIA bloc meeting and the comments made by some leaders of the Uddhav Thackey-led party during the day about it. ''The meeting (of the INDIA bloc) was already cancelled. The one who organised the meeting did not make a single statement, but the Sena (UBT) leaders were ready with their bags filled. Didn't they know that (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata (Banerjee) was busy with a family wedding? Also, how did Nitish fall ill all of a sudden?'' he asked. ''They (Thackeray group) are enthusiastic to go with Congress. How would Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray have felt about it if he was alive...Nobody stands with the defeated ones,'' he added. Talking about Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's allegations that there was rampant corruption in the Maharashtra government's health department, Shirsat said he was not aware whether CM Eknath Shinde had received Raut's letter. If as per the allegations anything wrong is found, then CM Shinde would definitely act on it, he said. Shirsat said that some positive decisions are expected on farmers and the ongoing reservation issues in the state soon. ''The issues of farmers can be addressed in the winter session of the state legislature (beginning from Thursday). The government may also take a strong stand on the reservation issue,'' the Sena leader added.

