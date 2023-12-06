UK PM Sunak faces 'electoral oblivion' without Rwanda scheme, ex-minister says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives face electoral oblivion unless he passes emergency legislation that bypasses international law to allow asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda, a former senior minister said. The government is expected to put forward legislation soon which is designed to overcome a ruling by the UK Supreme Court that its proposed scheme to send thousands of migrants to the East African country was unlawful.

That plan is at the centre of Sunak's immigration policy, and its success is likely to be key to the fortunes of his Conservative Party, trailing about 20 points in opinion polls, before an election expected next year and with the issue one of the biggest concerns among voters. Suella Braverman, sacked from the government last month but who as interior minister had been responsible for immigration, said Sunak's new law should contain legal provisions to ignore the European Convention on Human Rights and Britain's Human Rights Act.

"The bill must enable flights before the next election by blocking off all routes of challenge," she told parliament, saying the legislation would be published imminently. "The powers to detain and remove must be exercisable not withstanding the Human Rights Act, the European Convention on Human Rights, the Refugee Convention and all other international law," she told lawmakers.

"The Conservative Party faces electoral oblivion in a matter of months, if we introduce yet another bill destined to fail," Sunak has vowed flights would begin in the spring next year.

