Vasundhara Raje heads to Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:42 IST
Vasundhara Raje heads to Delhi amid Rajasthan CM suspense
Amid a suspense over the BJP's chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje was headed to New Delhi Wednesday night.

She was scheduled take a flight to Delhi.

Sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting the party high command on Thursday.

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.

The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister.

In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats.

Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

