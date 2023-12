Biden to press Congress for Ukraine aid on Wednesday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will urge Congress during remarks at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Wednesday to pass his national security funding request, including emergency aid for Ukraine, the White House said.

A U.S. official said Washington planned to announce $175 million in additional military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)