GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California. His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

