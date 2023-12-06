Left Menu

UK's Sunak: new emergency bill will end legal challenges to Rwanda plan

Updated: 06-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:14 IST
The British government's emergency legislation to allow its plan to deport migrants to Rwanda will end the continuous legal challenges against the scheme, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"Our new landmark emergency legislation will: control our borders, deter people taking perilous journeys across the channel, end the continuous legal challenges filling our courts," Sunak said on social media platform X.

"It is parliament that should decide who comes to this country, not criminal gangs."

