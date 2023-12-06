Left Menu

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

"Yesterday I said that our forces could reach anywhere in the Gaza Strip. Today they are encircling Sinwar's house.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:35 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were encircling the Gaza house of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday.

"Yesterday I said that our forces could reach anywhere in the Gaza Strip. Today they are encircling Sinwar's house. His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it's only a matter of time before we get him," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement.

