Biden to announce $175 mln for Ukraine, press Congress for more
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce $175 million in additional Ukraine aid during remarks at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, a U.S. official said, while urging Congress to pass his national security funding request.
The White House warned this week that the U.S. is running out of time and money help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion. By mid-November, the U.S. Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance funding it had been allocated, U.S. budget director Shalanda Young said this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- U.S.
- Congress
- The White House
- Joe Biden
- Shalanda Young
ALSO READ
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
U.S. carries out strikes against facilities in Iraq- U.S. military
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit
"It is erroneous," Congress MP Manish Tewari on former President Kovind as chairperson of 'One Nation, One Election' committee