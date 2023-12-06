Vasundhara Raje heads for Delhi amid suspense over CM pick for Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje left for Delhi from the Jaipur airport this evening, amid suspense over the BJP's chief minister's pick for the state. The BJP, which wrested Rajasthan from Congress after winning 115 of 199 seats, is yet to pick its chief minister for the state.

Vasundhara Raje, who is a two-time CM of the state; Diya Kumari, an MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are among the top contenders. The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold the Parliamentary party meeting tomorrow at Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all the party MPs will be present at the meeting. BJP has the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years. (ANI)

