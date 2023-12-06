Left Menu

Don't let Putin win, Biden pleads with Republicans on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies. “We can’t let Putin win,” he said. The White House warned this week that the U.S. is running out of time and money help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, warning that a victory for Russia over Ukraine would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies. Biden spoke as the United States planned to announce $175 million in additional Ukraine aid from its dwindling supply of money for Kyiv.

"If Putin takes Ukraine, he won't stop there," Biden said. Putin will attack a NATO ally, he predicted, and then "we'll have American troops fighting Russian troops," Biden said. "We can't let Putin win," he said.

The White House warned this week that the U.S. is running out of time and money help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion. By mid-November, the U.S. Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance funding it had been allocated, U.S. budget director Shalanda Young said this week.

A U.S. official said the United States has less than $1 billion in "replenishment authority." This means that if Congress does not provide new funds to buy replacement equipment, and the Pentagon runs out of funds it can reprogram to keep corporate contracts flowing, the U.S., Ukraine and arms makers may be forced to take other steps to backfill stocks. Border security

with Mexico is a major issue weighing on the negotiations about Ukraine and Israel funding. House and Senate Republicans are backing renewed construction of a border wall, former President Donald Trump's signature goal, while deeming large numbers of migrants ineligible for asylum and reviving a controversial policy under which asylum seekers are told to remain in Mexico while their immigration case is heard.

Biden said he was willing to make "significant" compromises on the border issue but said Republicans will not get everything they want. "This has to be a negotiation," he said.

