Left Menu

Union minister slams Telangana CM-designate over ‘Bihar DNA’ remark

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday slammed Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy for his alleged Bihar-DNA remark and described it as an insult to the people of the state.In a statement, Rai, the MP from Ujiarpur in the state, said, Reddys Bihar DNA remark exposes the mindset of Congress leaders, who are trying to create a divide in society in the name of caste and creed.Reddys comment is an insult to the people of the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:42 IST
Union minister slams Telangana CM-designate over ‘Bihar DNA’ remark
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday slammed Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy for his alleged 'Bihar-DNA remark' and described it as ''an insult to the people of the state''.

In a statement, Rai, the MP from Ujiarpur in the state, said, ''Reddy's ‘Bihar DNA’ remark exposes the mindset of Congress leaders, who are trying to create a divide in society in the name of caste and creed''.

''Reddy's comment is an insult to the people of the state. The grand alliance government in the state has the support of Congress whose leaders make such comments against the people of Bihar,'' Rai said. People of Bihar will not forgive Congress leaders in the coming LS polls, he added.

According to reports, Reddy during an interaction with journos had reportedly said that the first CM of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has 'Bihari genes' and indicated that he was a better choice for the state than KCR. ''My DNA is Telangana. KCR's DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR's caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA,'' he had allegedly said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023