Left Menu

UK's Cameron: special relationship with US will continue whoever wins 2024 election

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 01:36 IST
UK's Cameron: special relationship with US will continue whoever wins 2024 election
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Wednesday that the so-called special relationship between Britain and the United States would continue whoever wins the U.S. Presidential election next year.

Asked by Sky News during a visit to Washington whether the relationship would be put into question by Donald Trump returning as president, Cameron said: "The relationship goes very deep, it's about values, it's about our shared history, it's about language and culture."

"It exists particularly ... in the very deep intelligence relationships and military relationships that we have and those continue and would continue whoever is president, but obviously the relationship is stronger when you can try and find policy agreements as well at the top."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023