U.S. Senate bill to aid Ukraine, Israel blocked; voting continues

Legislation that would provide security assistance for Ukraine and Israel was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as Republicans demanded tougher measures to control immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico.

As voting continued, the tally was 41 to 43, meaning the measure could not get the 60 yes votes needed in the 100-member chamber to pave the way to start debate on the bill.

