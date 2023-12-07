Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Colorado Supreme Court weighs Trump ballot disqualification over Jan. 6 attack

Colorado's highest court heard arguments on Wednesday on whether the U.S. Constitution allows former President Donald Trump to be disqualified from the state's ballot next year over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Justices on the Colorado Supreme Court focused much of their questioning on whether a constitutional amendment passed after the Civil War that bars public officials from holding federal office if they have engaged in "insurrection" applies to U.S. presidents.

Ukraine aid bill blocked in US Senate as Republicans press point on border

Legislation that would provide billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday as Republicans pressed their demands for tougher measures to control immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico. The vote was 49 in favor to 51 against, meaning the $110.5 billion measure did not obtain the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to pave the way to start debate.

Top US congressional Democrat on spending says Republicans dragging feet

The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate committee that sets spending policy on Wednesday said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson was blocking his chamber's team from negotiating budget details in hopes of holding spending to last year's levels. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray said in an interview that she believed Johnson was standing in the way of his negotiators agreeing on spending levels for the 12 individual bills needed to fund many of the federal government's operations.

US Senate Republicans block assault-style weapons ban as mass shootings rise

U.S. Senate Republicans moved to block a ban on assault-style weapons put forward by Democrats on Wednesday, as the United States recorded the highest number of mass shootings for the second year in a row. The motion, put forward by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, would have reauthorized the Assault Weapons Ban, which first passed in 1994 and expired 10 years later.

University of Pennsylvania donors, students call for president to resign after congressional hearing

University of Pennsylvania students and alumni stepped up calls on Wednesday for Liz Magill to resign as the school's president, after she declined to say outright during a congressional hearing that calling for the genocide of Jews would violate Penn's code of conduct. An online petition demanding the university's Board of Trustees accept Magill's resignation due to her "inability to unequivocally condemn calls for the genocide of Jewish students and inability to identify these as harassment" had 2,500 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.

Over 7 million people have signed up for 2024 Obamacare plans

Nearly 7.3 million Americans so far have signed up for health insurance for next year through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) marketplace, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The enrolment for 2024 includes 1.6 million new additions to the marketplace, the data showed.

Las Vegas campus shooting leaves three victims; suspect also dead

A shooting on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday claimed at least three victims before the bloodshed ended with the suspect dead, authorities said. In a message posted to the social media platform X about two hours after responding to reports of an active shooter at the school, police said: "Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries."

Biden administration forgives $4.8 billion in student debt

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration had approved $4.8 billion in student debt cancellation for 80,300 people. "This brings the total debt cancellation my administration has approved to $132 billion for over 3.6 million Americans through various actions," Biden said in a statement.

Democratic lawmakers unveil bill to give people in US prisons right to vote

Democratic U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley and U.S. Senator Peter Welch on Wednesday unveiled a bill that if passed would grant the right to vote nationwide to people who had been in prison or were currently in prison. "The right to vote is sacred in America and it's essential to citizenship, and all citizens deserve a voice in our democracy," Pressley told reporters.

US attorney general defends prosecutions of Jan. 6 rioters

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to continue prosecuting people accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a day after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested he wanted to shield people who took part in the attack. Garland did not directly criticize Johnson, but noted that the department "only prosecutes those people we believe commit crimes."

