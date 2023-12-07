Karnataka: BJP MLAs stage protest in Assembly over attack on party worker, demand Home Minister's response

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed tumultuous scenes as BJP MLAs staged a protest on the third day of the ongoing Winter Session, demanding a response from the Home Minister in connection with an alleged attack on a party MLA's assistant and a party worker in the Belagavi district. The incident, which occurred three days ago, allegedly involved supporters of Karnataka Cabinet Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and her brother, Congress MLC Channaraja Hattiholi.

Speaking to reporters over the incident, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra called it "vindictive politics" and condemned the attack on Singh. "It is a clear case of vindictive politics. Prithvi Singh is a Dalit leader from the BJP. The personal assistant and two gunmen of a present Congress MLC, who is also the brother of state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, reached Prithivi Singh's house yesterday and tried to kill him in Belgaum," the BJP state chief, who also happens to be the son of stalwart Lingayat leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, said.

"This incident shows there are a lot of rowdy elements out there. The BJP condemns this attack," he added. The BJP MLAs, including those from Belagavi, raised concerns over the safety of their party members and insisted on an immediate reply from Home Minister G Parmeshwara during the ongoing Assembly session.

The alleged attack targeted Prithvi Singh, the personal assistant of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. Similar allegations were also levelled by the BJP against Channaraja Hattiholi, brother of Congress minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The BJP claimed that supporters of the Congress MLC broke into the residence of Ramesh Jarkiholi's assistant, Prithvi Singh, and assaulted him. The party demanded swift and decisive action against those responsible for the incident. However, during the assembly session, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed legislators that Home Minister G Parmeshwara was not present but would provide a reply within two days, following the assembly session rules.

Despite his assurance, the BJP continued its protest within the assembly, stressing that their concerns be addressed at the earliest. A formal complaint has already been filed at the Belagavi police station in connection with the incident.

State minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over house rent. She, however, vowed to extend full cooperation with the investigation.

The political fallout of the alleged attack has intensified, with the BJP adamant on seeking justice for its members and the Congress levelling the allegations as politically motivated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)