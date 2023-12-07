China's Xi urges top EU officials to help provide global stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the European Union to work with China to provide global stability during a meeting in Beijing with visiting EU leaders on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

"China and the EU should be partners in mutually beneficial cooperation and continuously enhance political mutual trust," Xi told European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Xi added the EU should "eliminate all kinds of interference" in the bilateral relationship.

