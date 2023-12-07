Left Menu

Congress take swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three states yet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 10:31 IST
Congress take swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three states yet
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing the chief ministers in the three states it won in the recent assembly polls and asked why the party was not being called out for ''what is actually a delay''.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3, his party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a ''so-called delay'' in appointing a chief minister for Telangana. ''Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 pm today,'' he said referring to A Revanth Reddy being named as the chief minister of Telangana.

But three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

''Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?'' Ramesh said.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections, inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023