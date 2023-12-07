Chhattisgarh's outgoing CM Baghel, Cong state unit chief to attend party meeting in Delhi on Dec 8

Chhattisgarh's outgoing chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress' state unit president Deepak Baij will leave for Delhi on Thursday to attend a meeting of their party scheduled to be held there on December 8 to review the outcome of the just-concluded assembly polls in five states, a party functionary said.

The Congress suffered a shock defeat in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, which saw the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making a stunning comeback to power by bagging 54 of the total 90 seats.

The Congress, which had won 68 seats in the 2018 assembly elections in the state, was reduced to 35 seats while the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) managed to win one seat.

''Baghel and Baij will leave for Delhi this evening to attend the party meeting on Friday,'' Sushil Anand Shukla, head of state Congress communication wing, told PTI.

The meeting will see discussion on poll outcomes of all five states - Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, where elections were held last month, he said.

Baghel managed to win from his seat Patan defeating BJP's Vijay Baghel by a margin of 19,723 votes. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president Amit Jogi secured the third place in Patan with 4,822 votes.

However, Baij lost the elections from Chitrakot seat against BJP's Vinayak Goyal by 8,370 votes.

Baghel resigned as chief minister on Sunday night after the party lost power to the BJP.

As many as 31 sitting MLAs, including nine ministers, of the Congress have lost the polls.

