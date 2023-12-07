Left Menu

Govt in process of clearing 112 names HC judges: Law Minister Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the government is in the process of filling up 112 vacant posts of High Court judges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 13:54 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the government is in the process of filling up 112 vacant posts of High Court judges. Appointment of judges in higher judiciary is a collaborative and integrated process involving the executive and the judiciary. It requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities, he said during the Question Hour in the Upper House. Meghwal said the total sanctioned strength of high court judges is 1,114 out of which 790 posts are filled while 234 are vacant, he said.

Different High Court Collegiums have recommended 292 names out of which, 110 have been appointed while 112 are in the process, the law minister added. He told the House that the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 34 and all of them are filled up as of now.

Meghawal also mentioned that the Narendra Modi government raised the sanctioned strength of judges for both the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

During the UPA regime, the sanctioned strength of High Court judges was 906 and the Supreme Court judges were 31, he said in response to queries from Congress and DMK leaders on delay in clearing the names of advocates for the post of High Court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

