PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy for being sworn in as Telangana CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.Congress Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.
Congress' Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad.
In a post on X, Modi said, ''Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
- Hyderabad
- Telangana
- Tamilisai Soundararajan
ALSO READ
"It is erroneous," Congress MP Manish Tewari on former President Kovind as chairperson of 'One Nation, One Election' committee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold virtual G20 Leaders' Summit today
Congress involved in scam in every govt recruitment in Rajasthan: PM Modi in Dungarpur.
PM Modi did not visit violence-hit Manipur but went to watch cricket match in Ahmedabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Rajasthan rally.
Congress has always done appeasement politics: Amit Shah