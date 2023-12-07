Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy for being sworn in as Telangana CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.Congress Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 13:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad.

Congress' Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

