UK former minister Braverman says she backs Sunak for next election
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 13:59 IST
- United Kingdom
Britain's former interior minister Suella Braverman said she hopes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lead their Conservatives into the next election, adding that the party was not talking about changing its leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Rishi Sunak
- Suella Braverman
- Britain
- Conservatives
