UK's new Rwanda bill won't work - former interior minister

Britain's former interior minister Suella Braverman said the government's new Rwanda bill, part of a scheme to try to send thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country, will not work.

Braverman said she approved of elements of the bill, but taken as a whole it would not overcome the legal challenges of detaining people, removing people and getting them to Rwanda. "The reality is, and the solid truth is, that it won't work and it will not stop the boats," she told BBC radio.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out

draft emergency legislation to pave the way for asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda on Wednesday, but he immediately suffered a major setback when his immigration minister quit.

