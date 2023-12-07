Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.
Besides Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister), N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka), Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao took oath as ministers.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the ceremony held at the L B Stadium here.
