Indian mission in London marks B R Ambedkar’s Parinirvan Diwas

The High Commission of India in London marked the 67th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, observed by the Buddhist community as Parinirwan Diwas, with floral tributes and reflections upon Babasaheb's message of equality for all.

Acting High Commissioner of India to the UK Sujit Ghosh led the ceremony at Ambedkar Hall in India House on Wednesday evening and shared insights into the far-reaching socio-economic contributions of the ''Father of the Indian Constitution'', which continue to resonate today.

''Dr Amedkar's contributions extend far beyond the drafting of the Indian Constitution. His emphasis on education as a tool for empowerment and change has proved to be transformative; he recognised that education could serve as a powerful equaliser, breaking down barriers of caste and fostering a sense of self-worth among the marginalised," said Ghosh in his address.

''His legacy also resonates strongly in the economic sphere. He believed in the necessity of equitable distribution of resources and opportunities, advocating for policies that would uplift the under-privileged and marginalised sections of society," he noted.

Representatives from the Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations (FABO) UK, set up to propagate B RAmbedkar's legacy and Buddhist ideals, organised prayers and 'Bhim Stuti' presentations for the solemn occasion. Its representatives delved into different aspects of the life of the celebrated economist, political leader and Dalit rights activist.

''Babasaheb was an academic, a researcher, a jurist… he was a true polymath. He spent his life fighting for justice, equity, equality and the rights of the marginalised. We stand on the shoulder of his legacy, his tireless efforts in framing the Constitution of India, the very bedrock of democracy rooted in the profound belief that every citizen irrespective of caste, creed, gender deserves equal rights and opportunities," said Pankaj Shamkunwar, general secretary of FABO UK.

A video encapsulating the highlights of Dr Ambedkar's legacy, from his days as a young student at the London School of Economics (LSE) to the freedom struggle and as the first law minister of independent India, was curated by the Indian High Commission to mark his Parinirwan Diwas – which is a reference to freedom after death as per Buddhist tradition.

