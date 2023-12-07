Left Menu

J-K BJP hails move to nominate 2 Kashmiri migrants, 1 PoK displaced person to assembly

But we are ready for elections, he said.Responding to a question on reservation for the Gujjars, Raina assured that there would be no reduction in the 10 percent quota under the ST category, reiterating statements made by the Union home minister and the lieutenant governor.BJP vice president G L Raina expressed gratitude towards Modi and Shah for nominating two seats in the assembly for Kashmiri migrants.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:58 IST
J-K BJP hails move to nominate 2 Kashmiri migrants, 1 PoK displaced person to assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Thursday hailed the move to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have provided justice to marginalised communities in Jammu and Kashmir through reservation in the assembly, Raina said, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

''We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the core of our hearts for the reservation of two seats for the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits and one seat for the PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) refugees in the assembly. It is a historic decision,'' Raina told reporters here.

Modi and Shah ''have given justice to these communities who have suffered a lot over decades under previous dispensations,'' he said.

Raina reaffirmed the BJP's readiness for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the party will win more than 50 seats to form the government in the Union territory.

''The announcement of elections is up to the Election Commission of India. But we are ready for elections,'' he said.

Responding to a question on reservation for the Gujjars, Raina assured that there would be no reduction in the 10 percent quota under the ST category, reiterating statements made by the Union home minister and the lieutenant governor.

BJP vice president G L Raina expressed gratitude towards Modi and Shah for nominating two seats in the assembly for Kashmiri migrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023