UK PM Sunak: Rwanda bill vote will not be a vote of confidence
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a vote on legislation designed to ensure migrants could be sent to Rwanda would not be a vote of confidence in his government, and would not carry a threat of expulsion from his party for lawmakers who defy him.
Asked if he would treat the vote as a vote of confidence in his government and whether he would throw Conservative lawmakers who do not back the bill out of the party, Sunak said: "No. But what this vote is about, is about confidence in parliament to demonstrate that it gets the British people's frustration."
