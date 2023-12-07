J-K BJP hails move to nominate 2 Kashmiri migrants, 1 PoK displaced person to assembly

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Thursday hailed the move to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have provided justice to marginalised communities in Jammu and Kashmir through reservation in the assembly, Raina said, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

''We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the core of our hearts for the reservation of two seats for the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits and one seat for the PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) refugees in the assembly. It is a historic decision,'' Raina told reporters here.

Modi and Shah ''have given justice to these communities who have suffered a lot over decades under previous dispensations,'' he said.

Raina reaffirmed the BJP's readiness for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the party will win more than 50 seats to form the government in the Union territory.

''The announcement of elections is up to the Election Commission of India. But we are ready for elections,'' he said.

Responding to a question on reservation for the Gujjars, Raina assured that there would be no reduction in the 10 percent quota under the ST category, reiterating statements made by the Union home minister and the lieutenant governor.

BJP vice president G L Raina expressed gratitude towards Modi and Shah for nominating two seats in the assembly for Kashmiri migrants.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, senior CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami questioned the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, saying it is in sharp contrast to democratic and judicial practices.

''The amendment bill was passed at a time when the Reorganisation Act itself is under the judicial scrutiny and the apex court has heard the arguments from petitioners and the government and is yet to deliver its judgement,'' Tarigami told reporters in Srinagar.

He said the passage of the amendment bill at this juncture ''appears to be in sharp contrast to democratic and judicial practices''.

''It has become a standard practice of the current dispensation to take undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions,'' he alleged.

Tarigami said the government seems ''adamant'' on continuing to keep the people of Jammu and Kashmir ''disempowered'' by refusing to hold assembly elections.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the move to give the lieutenant governor the authority to nominate the members, saying it should rest with the elected government and not with any unelected authority.

