BJP MP Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:17 IST
BJP MP Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

Sources said Bidhuri in his deposition before the committee noted that senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh had conveyed his regret in the House for his comments on September 21 when he was making a speech during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Bidhuri used some objectionable comments to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP.

As a row erupted in the House, Singh rose to convey his regrets. ''I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,'' the Deputy Leader of the House in Lok Sabha said.

With Bidhuri expressing regret, sources said, the committee was likely to bring closure to the matter and send its report to the speaker.

BJP president J P Nadda had also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, known for his fiery comments which have at times sparked controversies.

With Ali and several other opposition members writing to Speaker Om Birla for taking action against Bidhuri, and quite a few BJP members accusing the BSP MP of making a running commentary during his speech and using derogatory words against the prime minister, the Chair sent complaints of both sides to the Privileges Committee.

Ali also appeared before the committee and spoke in detail about the incident, sources said. He rejected the charge that he used insulting remarks against Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

