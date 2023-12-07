Greece signs good neighbourly accord with Turkey- Greek PM

Greece and Turkey on Thursday signed a joint declaration to pursue good neighbourly relations in a landmark trip of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Athens.

"Georgraphy and history has dictated that we live in the same neighbourhood.. occasionally in confrontation. But I feel a historical responsibility to utilise this opportunity to bring the two states side-by side, just as our borders are," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after meeting Erdogan.

