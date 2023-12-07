Left Menu

Putin says Western financial system is obsolete

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described the Western financial system as obsolete and said Russia, hit by Western sanctions such as disconnection from the SWIFT payments system, has proved it can overcome any challenges.

Speaking at a financial conference, Putin said "the monopoly of large Western banks" would come to an end in the coming years because of a technological revolution.

