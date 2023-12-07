Arjun kandhari appointed as Maharashtra Core Committee Member of Yuva Sena

Mumbai : Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Yuvasena Working President Purvesh sarnaik and General secretary Rahul Kanal and Ameya Ghole, Yuvasena had rolled out a Yuva Sena core commitee list for the youth who will be engaging to build up strategic operations and be a integral part of the future course of Maharashtra politics. This core commitee will be helpful in pulling the youth votes in Maharashtra and includes family members of political bigwigs in Maharashtra.

At the Executive meeting Of Shiv Sena Arjun kandhari has been appointed as Core Committee Member of Yuva Sena in Mumbai. With the upcoming election in 2024 CM wing have called Meanwhile Rahul Kanal, of Shiv sena said, '' Congratulations to my brother for the new responsibility and a great start as educated youth coming in active politics is a good sign for one and all to follow… would like to thank our Hon. Chief minister Eknath Shinde ji and Dr. Shrikant Shinde ji for giving youth a platform and getting fresh educated youth into politics rather than giving political faces a chance unlike others, wish the best for Arjun and I'm confident he will do his best for the organisation and for our city Mumbai.'' Arjun kandhari who hails from a prominent real estate background is known for his social work where he has kept many actives for the growth and upliftment of the local community and is also a integral part of many Sindhi associations in Mumbai.

